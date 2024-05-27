DC police: Man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police said someone shot a man in Northeast Monday afternoon.

MPD responds to 2 separate shootings 30 minutes apart in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the incident happened in the 4000 block of Minnesota Ave. NE. The man was neither conscious nor breathing when officers arrived.

MPD said it believed that police had the person responsible for the shooting in custody.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.