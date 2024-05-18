DC police: Man hurt in shooting near George Washington University campus

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is at the scene of a shooting near the George Washington University (GWU) in Northwest D.C.

In a post on X just before 3 p.m., MPD said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue NW. Police confirmed an officer was involved.

Man shot in Northwest DC

A man was taken to the hospital – he was conscious and breathing.

