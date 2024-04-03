DC police looking for suspects wanted for armed kidnapping

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was looking for the suspects involved in an armed kidnapped in Southeast D.C.

DC police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman in Southeast

MPD said on April 2, around 9 a.m., the suspects went up to the victims in the 4300 block of F St. One of the suspects took out a gun demanded the victims to hand over personal property. They then forced the victims into their home.

One of the victims resisted and the suspects got away with the victims’ things.

Anyone with information was asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.