DC police looking for suspect who stole dog in Northeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a dog that was stolen and the person who stole the dog.

On Thursday at around 4:10 p.m., the suspect took the victim’s dog from the 1600 block of Gales St. in Northeast.

Suspect accused of shooting at DC police officer extradited from Prince George’s County

The 10-month-old dog’s name is Bruno and is a German Shepherd and Pitbull mix. The dog was wearing an American flag bandana.

Anyone with information was asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of those involved.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.