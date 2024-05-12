DC police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man who assaulted woman in Northwest D.C.

Police said that on May 10 at about 6:45 a.m., the victim was walking with a group at the 1100 block of N. Capitol St. when the man approached her and touched her in a sexual manner.

The victim fled the scene and was not physically injured.

