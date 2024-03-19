DC police looking for car used in shooting that injured 5, killed 2

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for the car believed to be used in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others on Sunday.

MPD said the car appears to be a black Infiniti.

(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

MPD investigating crash that left man dead in Southeast DC

The shooting happened on March 17 around 3 a.m. in the intersection of 7th and P streets in Northwest D.C. There, officers found three men and two women suffering from gunshots in the 600 block of P St. They were all taken to a hospital.

Two other men who had been shot were also found but they died there. They were identified as 32-year-old Anthony Brown and 32-year-old Jay Lucks.

MPD was still investigating the motive of the shooting. Preliminary, it was believed that one or more suspects intentionally shot at the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.