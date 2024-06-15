DC police investigating shooting that injured girl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police was investigating a shooting that left a girl injured Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Southern Ave.

DC police investigating double shooting near Safeway in Northwest

MPD said the girl was shot in Prince George’s County, along the border between the county and D.C. She was still conscious.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 with the event number: I20240298876

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.