DC police identify victims killed in Northwest shooting that left 5 others injured

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In an update Sunday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the names of the two men killed in an early morning shooting in Northwest D.C.

Officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of 7th and P Streets NW just after 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found three men and two women in the 600 block of P St. NW who had all been shot. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Two other men were also found with gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene.

Police identified them as 32-year-old Anthony Brown of Southeast D.C. and 32-year-old Jay Lucks of Baltimore, Md.

In a press release, MPD said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Preliminarily, detectives say that one or more suspects intentionally fired a gun at the victims.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

