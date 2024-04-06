DC police arrests 15 so far after Drug Free Zones were reinstated

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As of April 5, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a total of 15 arrests have been made since the Drug Free Zones were reinstated.

There have been three rounds of Drug Free Zones so far with a fourth round that started Wednesday.

The 15 arrests include:

Four in the first round

Two in the second round

Nine in the third round

No arrests have been made so far in the fourth round.

After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act into law on March 11, it granted MPD the ability to reinstate the zones.

The reinstated law allows MPD to declare any public area up to 1,000 square feet a drug-free zone for up to 120 hours – or five days. During those five days, police can restrict people from loitering in the designated zones.

