DC police arrest teen for armed robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a teenage boy for an armed robbery that happened in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

Police responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of First St. SE at about 4:15 p.m.

There, police say a woman parked her car and noticed suspects following her.

The suspects approached her and took her phone. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

They then fled from the scene.

Officers canvassing the area found and arrested a suspect and a recovered a pellet gun.

A 13-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

