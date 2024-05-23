DC police arrest man for sexually abusing victim in 2011

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police said a man from Baltimore was arrested for committing sexual abuse back in 2011.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged 34-year-old Daryl Fowler on Wednesday.

The situation happened on Nov. 1, 2011 when Fowler man forced a victim into an unwanted sexual act. He then ran away.

Fowler was charged with first degree sexual abuse.

