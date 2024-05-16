DC police arrest man for March fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a man whothey say was involved in a fatal shooting that happened in March in Southeast D.C.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the 2900 block of Gainesville Street SE just after 3 p.m. MPD found a man in a nearby block – he was unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and EMS crews pronounced 29-year-old Dimitrious Tre’von Brown of Northeast D.C. dead at the scene.

On May 16, nearly two months after the shooting, police arrested 21-year-old Monteze Morton of Southeast D.C. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

