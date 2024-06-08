DC police arrest man for armed carjacking, impaired driving

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police arrested a man for carjacking someone and driving under the influence Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that around 9:09 a.m., the suspect assaulted the victim in a parking garage which was located in the 200 block of Tingey St. in Southeast.

Community members meet for annual End Gun Violence City Wide Conference and Festival in DC

The man took the victim’s car keys and then took off in the car.

Not long after, MPD officers found the suspect and the car in Northeast D.C. and arrested him.

He was identified as 28-year-old Raymond Davese, of Northeast D.C.

He was charged with armed carjacking and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.