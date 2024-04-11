DC police arrest man for 6 burglaries around Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested for six burglaries around Northwest D.C.

The serial business burglar was identified as 25-year-old Harris Baylin, of no fixed address.

MPD said Baylin was charged with three counts of burglary two of an establishment, two counts of destruction of property, unlawful entry and second degree theft.

All of the burglaries happened between April 4 to April 8.

