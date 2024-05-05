DC police arrest, charge man for sexual abuse

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged a man for a sexual abuse incident that happened in April in Northwest D.C.

A woman approached officers on April 24 at 1 p.m. to report what happened. She told police a man brushed up against her at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and L Street NW.

He apologized, so she thought it was accidental.

She then entered a store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and the man followed her inside. He touched her again and she realized it had been intentional.

She yelled at him, telling him to stop and he fled.

MPD arrested 53-year-old Bryan Sommers on May 3.

He was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

