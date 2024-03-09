DC police arrest, charge man in fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it charged a man for a fatal shooting that happened in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Rd. NE at about 12:09 p.m. There, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 46-year-old Jimmy Thomas Jr, of Northeast D.C.

Later that day, police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Damon Clark of Northeast D.C. with second-degree murder while armed.

