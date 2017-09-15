All the DC movies coming your way in 2017 and beyond

From Digital Spy

Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.

We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.

Justice League release date November 17

Director: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon

Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, JK Simmons, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen

DC's premier superheroes (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman) unite to battle the threat of the evil new god Steppenwolf.

2018

Aquaman release date December 21, 2018

Director: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe

It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.

2019

Shazam! release date April 5, 2019

Director: David F Sandberg

Starring: TBC

The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.

Untitled DC Movie release date November 1, 2019

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Wonder Woman 2 release date December 13, 2019

Director: TBC (Patty Jenkins rumoured)

Starring: Gal Gadot

The hotly anticipated follow-up to Jenkins's hit movie is expected to jump ahead in Diana's story – although alternate rumours say it will be set in the present day or the 1980s.

2020

Untitled DC Movie release date February 14, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Cyborg release date April 3, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: Ray Fisher

The solo Justice League film cycle gets around to Fisher's young part-man, part-machine hero.

Untitled DC Movie release date June 5, 2019

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Green Lantern Corps release date July 24, 2020