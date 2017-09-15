All the DC movies coming your way in 2017 and beyond

Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.
We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.
Justice League release date November 17
Director: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, JK Simmons, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen
DC's premier superheroes (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman) unite to battle the threat of the evil new god Steppenwolf.
2018
Aquaman release date December 21, 2018
Director: James Wan
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe
It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.
2019
Shazam! release date April 5, 2019
Director: David F Sandberg
Starring: TBC
The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.
Untitled DC Movie release date November 1, 2019
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Wonder Woman 2 release date December 13, 2019
Director: TBC (Patty Jenkins rumoured)
Starring: Gal Gadot
The hotly anticipated follow-up to Jenkins's hit movie is expected to jump ahead in Diana's story – although alternate rumours say it will be set in the present day or the 1980s.
2020
Untitled DC Movie release date February 14, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Cyborg release date April 3, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: Ray Fisher
The solo Justice League film cycle gets around to Fisher's young part-man, part-machine hero.
Untitled DC Movie release date June 5, 2019
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Green Lantern Corps release date July 24, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Two Green Lanterns – Hal Jordan and John Stewart – are rumoured to star in this Ryan Reynolds-free film.
Unknown release dates
The Batman
Director: Matt Reeves
Starring: Ben Affleck, JK Simmons, Joe Manganiello, Jeremy Irons
This will be the first solo outing for Affleck's older, Superman-punching Dark Knight... if the actor-director doesn't get cold feet, that is.
Suicide Squad 2
Director: Gavin O'Connor
Starring: TBC
David Ayer's attached to Gotham City Sirens (see below) so he probably won't have time to head up this sequel slated for 2019. Adam Cozad, who wrote The Legend of Tarzan, is working on the script.
The Flash: Flashpoint
Director: TBC
Starring: Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Ray Fisher, Billy Crudup
Miller goes solo in the adventures of the fastest man alive.
Man of Steel 2
Director: TBC
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams
A second, Batman-less outing for Cavill's Superman is in the works, and there are whispers that Warner Bros wants Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn behind the camera.
Black Adam
Director: TBC
Starring: Dwayne Johnson
Shazam! isn't out yet and The Rock is already planning a spin-off for his sometimes-sympathetic villain.
Nightwing
Director: Chris McKay
Starring: TBC
Batman's former sidekick Robin strikes out alone as DC's most famous posterior, the hero Nightwing.
Batgirl
Director: Joss Whedon
Starring: TBC
Avengers director Joss Whedon is the top choice to direct this surprise addition to the DCEU, starring Batman's protégé Barbara Gordon.
Gotham City Sirens
Director: David Ayer
Starring: Margot Robbie
Suicide Squad director Ayer has tentatively pledged to helm this female-led spin-off where Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will team up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy and wreak havoc.
Justice League Dark
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
The team-up between DC's supernatural characters like Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing and Deadman is still happening – or will be once they finally manage to pin down a director.
Unitled Harley Quinn and Joker movie
Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa
Starring: Margot Robbie, Jared Leto
A team-up movie from the Crazy Stupid Love filmmakers that has described as a 'villainous rom-com'.
Untitled non-DCEU Joker movie
Director: Todd Phillips (in talks)
Starring: TBC
Martin Scorsese is in talks to produce a standalone Joker origin story set in the early '80s.
