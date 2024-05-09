DC mayor’s office settles complaints against former deputy mayor

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) in D.C. said Thursday that it settled two complaints that were filed against one of the city’s former deputy mayors.

John Falcicchio was accused of harassing two District employees sexually in March 2023, the first one coming just days after he resigned from his position.

Subsequent probes and investigations found that Falcicchio made advances towards female staff memberswith these claims.

MOLC confirmed on May 9, 2024, that it settled both administrative complaints against Falcicchio on behalf of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Officials did not confirm the monetary amount of the settlements or any other terms in accordance with the agreements’ confidentiality provisions.

