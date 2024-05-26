DC, Maryland and Virginia events happening on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Though many cities in the D.C. area are honoring Memorial Day all weekend long, there are several events on Memorial Day itself this Monday, May 27 to honor the men and women who gave their lives fighting in the American armed forces.

If you and your friends or family are still looking for ceremonies that are happening on Monday, consider these DMV events:

Washington, D.C.

National Memorial Day Parade

The American War Veterans Center is hosting this year’s National Memorial Day Parade along Constitution Avenue. You can snag your spot between 17th Street and 7th Street NW along Constitution Avenue or watch from home nationwide. Pre-parade performances start at 1 p.m.

When: Monday, May 27 starting at 1 p.m.

Where: Constitution Avenue NW, Washington D.C.

Memorial Day celebrations, observances in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Korean War Veterans Memorial | Memorial Day Ceremony and Wreath Presentation

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting a ceremony and wreath-laying event at the memorial to pay tribute to those who served. To participate, you can view the ceremony via live stream or in person – either option is free to the public.

When: Monday, May 27 starting at 4:15 p.m.

Where: The Korean War Veterans Memorial at 10 Daniel French Dr. SW, Washington, D.C., 20002

Maryland

Annapolis | Memorial Day Parade

The City of Annapolis is hosting its Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The parade kicks off at Amos Garrett and West Street and concludes at City Dock.

When: Monday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Begins at Amost Garret and West Street, Annapolis, Md., 21401

MDOT urges travel safety this Memorial Day weekend

Rockville | Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

The City of Rockville is hosting its 80th annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade this year. The parade features more than 50 units, including military and community groups, marching units and dance troupes.

When: Monday, May 27 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Rockville Town Center at N. Washington Street and Martins Lane, Rockville, Md., 20850

Virginia

Arlington County | Annual Memorial Day Program

The Military Women’s Memorial is hosting its 27th Annual Memorial Day Program to honor current and former servicewomen from each military service. The observance includes formal military honors, remarks from servicewomen and a keynote address. To reserve a free ticket, click here.

When: Monday, May 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Military Women’s Memorial at Memorial Ave. and Schley Dr., Arlington, Va., 22202

Memorial Day festivities to close roads throughout the District

Arlington County | Arlington National Cemetery National Memorial Day Observance

The Arlington National Cemetery is hosting its 156th annual National Memorial Day Observance, recognizing the fallen men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. The event is free and open to the public. Seating in the amphitheater is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Monday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: The Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetry

The City of Falls Church | Memorial Day Parade and Festival

The 42nd Annual Memorial Day Parade and Festival is happening Monday – rain or shine. Attendees are invited to enjoy a day full of fun, food and festivities to honor American heroes. There will be vendors and live entertainment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities kick off with a 3K Fun Run at 9 a.m. and the highlight of the day will happen at 2 p.m. with the Parade on Park Avenue.

When: Monday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 223 Little Falls St., Falls Church, Va., 22046

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.