DC man pleads guilty to sexually abusing ‘multiple young girls’

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A previously convicted sex offender from D.C. pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually abusing girls in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Fifty-four-year-old Victor Armando Simms, aka “Stacey Patrick Simms” pleaded guilty to First Degree Child Sexual Abuse with Aggravating Circumstances, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse with Children, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO), law enforcement officials were called on Jan. 15, 2023, after a young girl found photos depicting child sexual abuse on Simms’s iPad. He was arrested and charged that same day with one count of first-degree child sexual abuse.

Police: Man arrested for shooting that left father, daughter hurt

FBI crews searched his home and found multiple devices, including an iPad, pills and pill bottles, which were believed to be used to sedate the young victims.

An exam of an external hard drive revealed thousands of photos and videos showing him sexually abusing and exploiting “multiple young girls,” the USAO stated. Metadata indicated these incidents happened throughout the District and in hotels in Maryland and Virginia.

The USAO noted that Simms was previously convicted in North Carolina in 2005 of indecent liberties with a 6-year-old child and a felony sex act.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22 where he faces a sentence between 37 years up to a lifetime behind bars.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.