DC’s e-bike voucher program is set to begin April 1

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Certain D.C. citizens can apply to receive a voucher that will dramatically reduce the cost to purchase an e-bike starting April 1.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will accept applications from preferred applicants on April 1 up until April 15. This is part of the District’s new e-bike incentive program.

DDOT expects to hand out 250 vouchers to this round of applicants.

Back in September, the D.C. Council unanimously approved the incentive, and the program was given $500,000. If there are remaining funds, another application window will open for the rest of the public.

Ward 6 councilmember Charles Allen introduced the measure in January of last year. The incentive program aims to bridge barriers in access to sustainable modes of transportation, which can be costly, in underprivileged communities.

“The fact that we’re doing it with equity front and center will also ensure more residents are able to take advantage of, and demand, improved infrastructure to get from point A to point B safely in neighborhoods that have historically experienced disinvestment,” Allen said in a statement.

This is why the incentive program is only open to preferred applicants for the moment. Applicants must be enrolled in SNAP, TANF, Medicaid or DC Healthcare Alliance to be considered as preferred applicants. They must also be District residents over 18 years old with an intent to purchase an eligible bicycle-bike, related service or accessory after approval to be eligible.

The DDOT has authorized 12 local retailers where recipients can use their vouchers.

This chart outlines the monetary differences in vouchers between preferred and standard applicants:

Purchased Item/Service Preferred Applicants Standard Applicants Electric cargo bicycle $2,000 $1,000 Electric bicycle $1,500 $750 Annual maintenance $250 $0 Disability components $250 $125 Bicycle lock $150 $75

This legislation is following the lead of Denver’s trailblazing rebate policy which has been expanded since its initial adoption in 2022. Colorado introduced a statewide policy last August, and nine other states have passed similar tax incentives and rebates for e-bikes.

Allen acknowledges that most rebates take away purchasing power, by giving reimbursement later. So, the bill authorized the DDOT to hand out vouchers instead which can be used upfront.

“The bill authorizes DDOT to create a voucher system that would allow applicants to receive the value of the voucher as a discount when they purchase the bike at the store, with the District then reimbursing the retailer directly,” a statement released by Allen said. “This point-of-sale incentive ensures that cost isn’t a barrier for residents who can’t afford the full cost of an e-bike upfront.”

Lawmakers hope this incentive will usher in an era of sustainable transportation- and reduce the flow of traffic in the District, a source of complaint among many residents who worry about pedestrian safety and long commutes.

When Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced her own form of e-bike legislation last January, which was eventually struck down in favor of Allen’s bill, she commented on the benefits of reducing traffic.

“Reductions in traffic congestion and pollution mean we all benefit from getting more residents onto bikes – the rebate program provides an additional opportunity and incentive for residents to make this choice,” Pinto said in a statement.

Applications can be submitted online or in person through one of the pop-up events hosted by the DDOT across the District.

A full list of the events can be found on the DDOT’s website.

