DC Council unanimously passes FY25 budget

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The council passed D.C.’s 2025 fiscal year budget passed unanimously Wednesday afternoon.

Its welcome news for several groups especially supporters of early childhood education in the District because that budget restores $70 million to the Pay Equity Fund.

“The council was able to identify dollars both in the reserve funds and in councilmember Henderson’s health committee to make it back up to that $70 million,” said LaDon Love, the Executive Director for Spaces in Action.

Spaces in Action leaders said they are glad about the council’s move but more could be done. It said $87 million was spent to operate the Pay Equity Fund program last year. Even with the $70 million, leaders said the program was still short in funding and that could mean cuts.

The unanimous council vote on the budget restored several things that were on the chopping block in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s budget. The Pay Equity Fund was one of those things that could have been zeroed out under the mayor’s budget.

Love said the Pay Equity Fund not only gives pay supplements to early childhood educators but it also provides those educators with healthcare.

“But there’s still a shortfall. We need $87 million to keep the program whole. So now we have to figure out where things are going to be cut and who will be harmed,” said Love. “It’s a likelihood that there’ll be different cuts in different areas because there’s a shortfall of $17 million.”

Love said they know the council, the mayor and others who make budget decisions prioritize what they feel passionately about.

“I believe that the reason we got this $70 million instead of it being zeroed out is because of the efforts of the families, the educators, the providers of centers and family homes who said ‘no you can’t take this away. You have to invest in this space,’” Love said.

Love also mentioned the Budget Support Act (BSA) which includes statutory changes that are necessary to implement the budget.

“Hopefully they’ll put something in there that says if there’s other dollars found, it would go to the pay equity fund,” Love said.

The budget passed by the council also included amendments from Chair Phil Mendelson, restoring some of the things Bowser wanted. Some of that includes $500,000 to restore the Complex at RFK Stadium project budget and fully funding the new correctional facility at $463 million and more.

The new budget also increases taxes on properties worth over $2.5 million.



The budget now heads to Bowser’s desk

