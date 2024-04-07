DC Assistant City Administrator again under investigation

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A top aid to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser could again face potential legal problems after his ex-wife filed a civil protection order against him on April 1.

The documents claim D.C. Assistant City Administrator Chris Rodriguez forced his way into her home in Northwest D.C. on March 29. He then entered her bedroom, shouted and cursed, then refused to leave until police arrived.

She stated that Rodriguez later called and threatened to take the couple’s son and keep their two daughters, who were at his apartment at the time. Police said Rodriguez’s actions at the home violated an existing temporary protection order.

Charges dropped against DC official accused of assaulting wife

Mayor Bowser nominated Rodriguez last year to become the lead technology officer for the District. She eventually withdrew his nomination following pressure from the DC City Council as previous abuse allegations involving his now ex-wife surfaced.

Charges against Rodriguez were later dropped for that incident.

Bowser declined to comment on the latest allegations as she left a community event on Saturday night.

DC News Now reached out for comment from City Council members but did not get a response.

Neither did Rodriguez, who has a hearing regarding the civil protection order on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.