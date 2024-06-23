DC-area heat wave shatters decades-long record for second day in a row

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Weather Service (NWS) for the Baltimore-Washington region announced that the heat on Sunday afternoon broke a decades-long record for the second day in a row.

As of 3:30 p.m., the temperature at Reagan National Airport (DCA) reached 99º F, breaking the previous record daily high temperature of 98º F, set in 1988 and 1874.

100 degrees: DC-area heat wave shatters nearly 40-year record

Just yesterday, the heat shattered a similar record when the temperature at Dulles International Airport hit 100º F, breaking the previous daily high temperature of 99º F, which was also set in 1988.

Saturday’s record was also the first time it’s hit 100º F in June since 2012, the NWS noted.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.