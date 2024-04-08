Daywatch: Thousands flock to eclipse crossroads in southern Illinois

Good morning, Chicago.

Thousands of people have descended on southern Illinois to try and nab a prime viewing spot for Monday’s total solar eclipse. ​”It’s awe-inspiring because you’re seeing the sun and the moon and the sky like you’ve literally never seen them before,” Adler Planetarium’s Michelle Nichols​ said last month.

In a global rarity, southern Illinois will be in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, for the second time in seven years. The contiguous United States won’t see another total eclipse until 2044. ​In Chicago, the moon will cover 94% of the sun. The weather appears to be cooperating as well, with mostly clear skies forecast for Illinois.

The Tribune’s Adriana Pérez, reporting from Carbondale, and Avani Kalra, in Chicago, talk to experts and eclipse chasers throughout the day ​ab​out why this is a phenomenon not to be missed.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, a fixture in state and local Democratic Party politics who successfully championed legislation to ban the death penalty in Illinois, died Sunday. She was 73.

For decades, Yarbrough and her husband, Henderson, were political mainstays in west suburban Maywood, where he previously served as mayor, and Proviso Township. She represented the area for years in the Illinois House, eventually serving on then-Speaker Michael Madigan’s leadership team.

How Eileen O’Neill Burke won and what it might mean for the office of Cook County’s top prosecutor going forward

Eileen O’Neill Burke bested Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor himself who wound through City Hall and state government, academia and corporate lobbying. She will now face Republican Bob Fioretti in the November general election.

While any Republican is perceived as a long shot to win the post, whichever candidate comes out ahead is poised to transition the state’s attorney’s office into a new era after a period of unprecedented — and sometimes contentious — reforms implemented by outgoing top prosecutor Kim Foxx.

Hundreds of migrants still arriving in the suburbs as Chicago consolidates shelters

After a lull at the beginning of this year, the number of buses bringing migrants to Chicago is back on the rise as border crossings have increased. Experts who work at the border say migration numbers typically pick up in the spring and summer.

For the past three months, buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who has made it pointed policy to send migrants crossing his state’s border to sanctuary cities around the country — have brought people to the suburbs to avoid city fines for unannounced drop-offs.

Though the number of buses coming to Chicago has slowed from a peak in late December, the new steady stream of migrants poses challenges. City officials who promised to shelter and feed asylum-seekers nearly two years ago are struggling to provide housing and wraparound support for over 38,000 migrants who have passed through. Suburbs are feeling the effects of Chicago’s stressed city infrastructure.

Unable to find a school for their son, a Downers Grove family navigates special education with no answers

For the past eight months, Jennifer Schuh has felt powerless as she watches her 8-year-old son with special needs sit at home, isolated from his peers and unable to attend school.

Diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder while he was in preschool in early 2021, her son has spent little time in a classroom because of numerous roadblocks.

Schuh has toured specialized schools, hired an in-home tutor, created at-home lesson plans herself and eventually filed a grievance against the school district. Now, she doesn’t know what else to do to help her son.

One year in: Chicago police district councils face discord amid slow steps toward community oversight

There are 22 newly elected three-member police district councils that went into office last year after the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance in July 2021 meant to “create a new model for police oversight, accountability, and public safety.” Besides the sweeping federal consent decree meant to reform Chicago’s embattled Police Department, the councils are the product of the broadest push for civilian oversight of police the city itself has ever undertaken.

But citywide, many of the 66 councilors, who took office last May, are struggling to find their footing.

South Carolina finishes perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa 87-75

Kamilla Cardoso delivered once again for Dawn Staley and South Carolina. A perfect finish. A dynasty. A team too big for Caitlin Clark and Iowa this time around.

With Staley directing a relentless attack from the sideline, the Gamecocks (38-0) became the 10th Division I team to go through a season without a loss. And they accomplished the feat after they lost all five starters from last season’s team that lost to Clark’s squad in the national semifinals.

Mr. Big Shot: Connor Bedard’s signature delivery for the Chicago Blackhawks ‘comes off like a BB, a rocket’

Connor Bedard is a fairly straight shooter — except when it comes to his shot.

Ask him about shot adjustments or his signature toe-drag move, and it can be like dragging teeth to get him to elaborate.

Column: Chicago Bears need to enhance their pass rush. Here are 8 intriguing draft prospects who should be available after Round 1.

Brad Biggs writes that is is not a great NFL draft for pass rushers, and it’s possible only one or perhaps even none goes in the top 10 picks. That doesn’t mean there aren’t options if the Chicago Bears don’t select one in Round 1. They currently have four total picks, including No. 75 (the 11th pick in Round 3) and No. 122 (the 22nd pick in Round 4).

Oregon Powerball player wins a $1.3 billion jackpot, ending more than 3 months without a grand prize

A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

Jelly Roll dominates the 2024 CMT Music Awards with host Kelsea Ballerini and a Toby Keith tribute

Jelly Roll won big at the 2024 CMT Music Awards last night, taking home three awards at the annual event celebrating the best in country music videos.

Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer’ tops list of most criticized library books for third straight year

Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir “Gender Queer” continues its troubled run as the country’s most controversial book, topping the American Library Association’s “challenged books” list for a third straight year.

The ALA released its list Monday, along with its annual State of America’s Libraries Report.