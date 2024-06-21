Daywatch: A real-world ‘Sesame Street’ in Chicago

Good morning, Chicago.

What was once an empty lot at the southwest corner of Douglas Boulevard and Central Park Avenue has been reinvented as a space reminiscent of a real-world “Sesame Street.”

With an emphasis on education and activities for children and adults alike, Lawndale’s Pop-Up Spot, at 3601 W. Douglas Blvd. in the Love Blooms Here Plaza, is a community-led museum housed in a shipping container. It has been featuring art and narratives by and for West Side residents since 2019 under the guidance of co-founders Chelsea Ridley and Jonathan Kelley.

The Pop-Up Spot is the brainchild of Ridley and Kelley, who wanted to take museum curation out of the institutional landscape and bring it to the everyday person.

“We work under the model of museums as soup kitchens,” Ridley said. “Museums should be more than just places to display things; museums should provide services to the people. If you think about museums and the landscape of Chicago, museums are downtown, all in one location, or on the South Side, where you have the DuSable Museum. The West Side is left out. So this is a great nexus, a center for stories of the West Side. There’s a rich history here. (The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.) lived here when he lived in Chicago. This is a place to find, collect and tell stories.”

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Darcel Rockett.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Robert Crimo III expected to change not guilty plea in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

Robert Crimo III is expected to change his plea next week, almost two years after he allegedly opened fire at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens of others.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has failed to qualify for next week’s debate in Atlanta, according to host network CNN, falling shy of benchmarks both for state ballot qualification and necessary polling.

IRS says ‘vast majority’ of 1 million pandemic-era credit claims show a risk of being improper

The Internal Revenue Service said a review of 1 million claims for the Employee Retention Credit representing $86 billion shows the “vast majority” are at risk of being improper.

The Fresh Market opening at now-shuttered Dom’s location this fall

A North Carolina-based grocer is planning to open a store this fall in the former Dom’s Kitchen & Market location in Lincoln Park, the company confirmed.

Teens killed in Antioch-area jet ski crash identified

Lake County authorities identified the two girls killed this week in a boating accident as family friends who were enjoying a sunny day at a lake cottage before their deaths.

Bears’ electronic billboard can remain in Arlington Heights following ‘good faith’ approval

An electronic billboard towering near the former site of Arlington International Racecourse, which the Chicago Bears now owns, will stay up another year – over one village trustee’s objection, despite the town’s ban on such advertising and because it could show “good faith” as Arlington Heights continues to woo the NFL football team there.

‘He’s what you want as the face of your franchise.’ Get to know Bears QB Caleb Williams.

USC passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons knows a little bit about Caleb Williams’ competitiveness — in big moments and small ones — after spending three seasons with Williams, first as the passing game coordinator at Oklahoma and then at USC.

He spoke recently with the Tribune about Williams’ passion, the misconceptions that surrounded him in the predraft process and why he believes Williams is a quarterback whom teammates will want to play for.

Bulls trade veteran defensive star Alex Caruso Josh Giddey

This is the first deal the Bulls front office has made for a player since August 2021 after standing pat for three consecutive trade windows. And the move reflects a promise made by executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas to “explore all options” in restructuring the roster after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Marking 10 years of its Sunday BBQ series, Sportsman’s Club shakes up what it means to be a neighborhood tavern

While Memorial Day may be the official start of summer, for a number of Chicagoans, the weekly guest chef throwdowns at this Ukrainian Village tavern, featuring restaurants such as Boeufhaus, Rose Mary, Gibsons and J.P. Graziano, signal the season has truly begun.

You say your kid still can’t ride a bike? Chicago knows a guy

The Legend of the Bike Whisperer of Beverly began four years ago, during quarantine.

What to do in Chicago: Pride Fest is this weekend, plus dragon boats and Justin Timberlake

There’s also a gamer’s convention at Harold Washington Library, Long Grove Strawberry Fest and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band in Evanston next week.

Where to see fireworks this Fourth of July in Chicagoland

The Fourth of July always seems to arrive before we know it, the height of summer here already. With the holiday comes fireworks; read on to find the best show near you.