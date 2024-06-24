Daywatch: At least 29 people shot, 8 fatally, over the weekend

Good morning, Chicago.

At least 29 people have been shot, eight fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening, according to police. Reports of weekend violence also include a deadly beating on the West Side and a stabbing on a CTA platform in the Loop.

The weekend’s violence follows a particularly deadly stretch on the previous weekend when 45 people were shot, at least seven fatally, according to preliminary statistics from the Chicago Police Department and information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Five of the people shot this weekend were between 16 and 17 years old, according to police reports. Two of those died from their wounds. The shootings come days after a gunman fired a semi-automatic rifle toward a Near West Side housing complex, killing 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on Tuesday. In that case, Raysean Comer, 16, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Adriana Pérez.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition

The Bean reopens after nearly a year of construction and limited access

The reopening comes after ten months of construction that limited visitor access. According to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the podium on Grainger Plaza, the area of Millennium Park surrounding The Bean, was rebuilt, with new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, a waterproofing system and other accessibility measures.

Dobbs, 2 years later: Out-of-state medical providers flock to Illinois for abortion training as opportunities dwindle

An increasing number of medical providers around the country are crossing state lines — including into Illinois — for comprehensive abortion training as large sections of the nation either ban or severely restrict pregnancy termination.

Since U.S Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended federal abortion rights on June 24, 2022, 14 states have enacted abortion bans and several others restricted termination to very early gestation limits, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Sentencing for ex-Ald. Edward Burke offers referendum on Chicago’s old-school corruption

After a lifetime of backroom wheeling and dealing, former Chicago Ald. Edward Burke faces the most consequential negotiation of his life on Monday — and in the most public of places.

In a federal courtroom on the 25th floor of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, Burke, the longtime Democratic machine stalwart who dominated the City Council for most of his 54 years as an alderman, will be sentenced in a corruption case that rocked city politics and tanked Burke’s extraordinary career as a lawyer and elected official.

Election board ruling reveals loophole in Illinois’ campaign finance laws

A recent decision by the Illinois State Board of Elections dismissing a complaint stemming from the 2022 governor election has revealed a potentially serious loophole in state law regarding campaign finance and a special type of political action committee.

A jury found Illini basketball star Terrence Shannon not guilty of rape. Then the online harassment of his accuser started.

Less than two hours had passed since the not guilty verdict came down, and their names and photographs were already published and viewed millions of times on social media.

Some said the 19-year-old should be prosecuted for accusing Terrence Shannon Jr. of rape when a Douglas County jury decided no such crime could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Others said the Chicago native and University of Illinois men’s basketball star should sue her and her best friend, also 19, for damaging his reputation and possibly his NBA dreams.

Woman sues American Airlines over in-flight incident with ‘uncontrollably drunk’ seatmate

The complaint alleges two flight attendants were nearby when the man “made vile, offensive, and harassing comments.”

Other passengers took notice, including a man seated directly in front of Gretchen Stelter who summoned a flight attendant after he inquired if Stelter was OK and she told him she wasn’t, according to the lawsuit. Her seatmate told the employee he was just “having fun,” and Stelter said the flight attendant took “no action to protect” her.

Mortgage company Guaranteed Rate changing its name to Rate

Chicago-based mortgage company Guaranteed Rate is changing its name to Rate, according to company communications reviewed by the Tribune.

Ryne Sandberg’s cancer journey gives the Cubs Hall of Famer new perspective with statue unveiling

The emotions surrounding the highest honor a franchise can bestow on a player admittedly has hit Ryne Sandberg differently the last six months.

Column: A powerful night at Rickwood Field, where Willie Mays wasn’t present but was everywhere

Sam Allen, 88, last played at Rickwood Field in 1959 with the Kansas City Monarchs. He returned to the oldest professional ballpark in America on Thursday for Major League Baseball’s “Tribute to the Negro Leagues” game featuring the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

It was the marquee event of four days of celebrations during which Allen and fellow former Negro League players and their families were honored. But the long-planned homage had an undertone of sadness, writes Shakeia Taylor. Just days before the game, baseball legend Willie Mays died at age 93.

Biblioracle: ‘Negative Space’ by Gillian Linden writes a whole new definition for deadpan

The framing of “Negative Space” is simple, a first-person narrative from the point-of-view of an unnamed, married mother of two young children and part-time teacher at a private school in New York City. The entire story spans a week from Monday to Saturday, each day getting a chapter, and each chapter starting (roughly) with waking up and ending with the narrator putting her children to bed and trying to find sleep for herself.

Restaurant news: Mano a Mano, a pasta project by award-winning chefs among openings around Chicago

The new Italian restaurant is located next door to Andros Taverna, their critically acclaimed Greek restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue, which was named Best Restaurant in the Tribune’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Food Awards.

“We really love the community in Logan Square,” award-winning chef Hsing Chen said. They’re surrounded by small independent restaurants, she added, all supportive of one another. “It feels almost like a small town within a big city.”

Sundance Institute x Chicago opens soon, a front-row seat on the current moviemaking moment

A lot of summertime Chicago events can be elevator-pitched in four words. The Air and Water Show: planes in the sky. Lollapalooza: music in Grant Park.

For the newbie known as Sundance Institute x Chicago, starting Friday, how about: A three-day gathering of Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival leaders, local and national filmmakers, producers, screenwriters, directors, industry workers and movie audiences eager for a taste of Sundance festival programming (with four films screening at two venues), along with public panel discussions (requiring free reservations) addressing heavy questions about filmmaking, including the heaviest question of what the hell the future of moviegoing even looks like.