Daywatch: What to know about next week’s solar eclipse 😎

On April 8, daytime skies across North America will dim as the moon obscures sunlight. It will be the last total solar eclipse seen from the contiguous United States for the next two decades. What makes this event so historic and rare? And how should Illinoisans prepare?

Tribune reporter Adriana Pérez answers commonly asked questions about the eclipse.

Attorneys call on AG’s office to criminally investigate former doctor Fabio Ortega and health systems where he worked

Attorneys representing former patients of OB-GYN Fabio Ortega are calling on the Illinois attorney general and the office of outgoing Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to criminally investigate the troubled doctor and the health systems where he worked.

The request came the same day that one of the women who is suing Ortega and Swedish Covenant Health spoke publicly for the first time, saying she wants justice for herself and others who allege Ortega harmed them.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s ex-chief of staff joins private security firm that hires Chicago cops

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s former chief of staff, Richard Guidice, is going to work for a suburban private security company that employs current and former Chicago police and other law enforcement officers, the company announced a day after Guidice resigned.

Illinois lawmakers consider measure to criminalize AI-generated child porn

Illinois legislators have been looking at how state law needs to adapt to address the advent of artificial intelligence and its influence on society, and on Tuesday, the discussion focused on legislation related to Internet sex crimes against children.

Walgreens hit with $2.7 billion tax bill after IRS audit

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking $2.7 billion from Walgreens Boots Alliance for unpaid taxes due to alleged issues over transfer pricing, after several years of audits.

The pharmacy chain, headquartered in Deerfield, said it disagrees with the audit and plans to “vigorously defend” its position in appeals, according to a company filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dolton bar sues, saying license not renewed because it didn’t donate to Mayor Tiffany Henyard

A Dolton bar is suing the village saying it has been denied the renewal of its business and liquor licenses because it didn’t contribute to Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s mayoral election campaign.

The village contends, however, that Pablo’s Cafe and Bar is a nuisance and the subject of numerous police calls since it opened four years ago.

Battle over effort to ban natural gas in new Chicago buildings continues in council hearing

As an ordinance to effectively ban gas power in new Chicago buildings faced questions at the City Council Wednesday, the battle lines over the climate change-focused legislation came into clearer focus.

Muslim women push Chicago community to join green Ramadan: ‘We are the caretakers of the Earth’

On a recent Sunday evening, a group of Muslim women huddled around a hot beverage dispenser. They watched as one woman mixed cardamom tea, anise seed, cinnamon, ginger and different kinds of milk.

It would be easier to offer hot water and tea bags, Sam Bawamia said as she stirred the warm beverage. But she had recently read that tea bags contain countless microplastic particles and, horrified, had decided to prepare the drink from scratch.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race to close downtown roads again this summer

A plan made public Wednesday by the city shows streets will begin closing June 10, nearly a month before the race the weekend of July 6 and 7, to allow for setup. The closures will eventually include major roads like DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, before all roads fully reopen by July 18.

LaVar Ball blames Lonzo LaMelo Ball

Lonzo Ball’s future is as uncertain as ever for the Chicago Bulls. But in an interview with CBS Sports this week, his father LaVar Ball mixed optimism and blame in equal force as he predicted a full comeback for both his NBA-playing sons at the end of another frustrating season for the family.

Helen Hunt, ‘Inherit the Wind’ and ‘Color Purple’ are all part of Goodman Theatre 2024-25 season

A new production of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” starring Helen Hunt, a staging of “The Color Purple” and a revival of the American classic “Inherit the Wind,” perhaps with Broadway aspirations, are all part of the Goodman Theatre’s 2024-25 season, announced Wednesday by the theater’s new artistic director Susan Booth.

Do they still make pinball machines? They do, in a huge new factory near O’Hare

A company of 500 employees here makes one of Chicago’s greatest exports: pinball.

Seth Davis is planning to erect a great big sign out front soon — one that would announce this enormous building as the new headquarters of Stern Pinball, the leading pinball machine manufacturer in the world.