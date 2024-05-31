Daywatch: What to know about Donald Trump’s conviction

Good morning, Chicago.

Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts marks the end of the former president’s historic hush money trial but the fight over the case is far from over.

Now comes the sentencing and the prospect of a prison sentence. A lengthy appellate process. And all the while, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee still has to deal with three more criminal cases and a campaign that could see him return to the White House.

The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records after more than nine hours of deliberations over two days in the case stemming from a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump angrily denounced the trial as a “disgrace,” telling reporters he’s an “innocent man.”

The conviction in New York did not create any spontaneous public spectacles in Chicago. There were not any major outcries supporting the ex-president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee or significant celebrations over the convictions. But many expressed happiness with the verdict while some were shocked.

Here are key takeaways from the jury’s decision.

And here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Prosecutors in ‘Walking Man’ murder case allege defendant was involved in prior attack

Prosecutors in the murder case involving a beloved Chicago character known as “the Walking Man” are asking to present evidence that the defendant who allegedly doused Joseph Kromelis with gasoline had thrown liquid on a CTA train operator two weeks earlier.

CTA President Dorval Carter blasts criticism amid calls for resignation

CTA President Dorval Carter gave a defiant response to the criticism of his leadership Thursday, blasting calls for him to be fired as racist and unfair.

At a City Council committee hearing, Carter highlighted his efforts to right the troubled transit system amid post-pandemic struggles, but focused first on the more personal attacks he faces. It was one of his first attempts to publicly address what he called “the elephant in the room” as political pressure against him has mounted for months.

“As an African American man, this city has a history of attacking and trying to bring down their African American leaders,” Carter said during 20-minutes of opening remarks. “What I would hope is that we would work together to find a way to support our agency and make our agency better.”

Peoples Gas loses funding bid for pipeline replacement projects in progress

State regulators rejected most of an additional $7.9 million rate increase proposed by Peoples Gas, which was seeking to charge consumers to complete unfinished work in the paused pipeline replacement program.

Arab-Muslim lawyer files lawsuit against Chicago-based firm over revoked job offer

A Lebanese-American lawyer accused a national law firm of discrimination in a recently filed lawsuit alleging she was fired the day before she was set to start a job at the firm’s Chicago office in late October because of her Muslim and Arab identity.

CPD misconduct records to be searchable by officer name

The Chicago Police Department will soon bolster its public database of misconduct investigation files to make the records more searchable, leaders of the CPD and Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability announced Thursday.

Chicago watchdog warns Police Department crowd management training ‘insufficient’ ahead of DNC

With less than three months until thousands of delegates and protestors arrive for the Democratic National Convention, the city’s watchdog agency released a report that warns the Chicago Police Department’s training and policies to manage crowds “are insufficient and may increase the risk of infringement of lawful demonstrators’ constitutional rights.”

Bears to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ for the first time

The Chicago Bears have stormed onto center stage in 2024 as one of the NFL’s most compelling teams. So why not give these Bears in this moment a brighter spotlight?

HBO plans to do just that by featuring the Bears in the popular NFL documentary series “Hard Knocks” during training camp this summer, the team announced Thursday.

Northwestern University unveils what temporary lakefront football stadium will look like

Northwestern University has released a new concept plan of its temporary lakeside football complex along with seating and sideline details as it works to rebuild Ryan Field for the 2026 football season.

North, South Lawndale come together to lay the groundwork for West Side children’s museum

Streeterville, Naperville and Glenview have something in common: They each tout a children’s museum within their boundaries.

North Lawndale looks to join that club by 2026 with the construction of One Lawndale Children’s Discovery Center at 3140 W. Ogden Ave. When complete, the location will have 15,000 square feet of hands-on interactive exhibits and play areas that will feature spaces centered on art; an area solely for infants and toddlers; a space focused on literacy; a science, technology, engineering, arts and math space; and an additional 12,000 square feet of outdoor recreation and green space.

Farmers markets opening for the season across Chicagoland

Here’s a list of farmers markets in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana, some of which are opening this weekend.

What to do in Chicago: Circus Vazquez, fringe theater and Beyond Wonderland on Northerly Island

Also around the area this first June weekend, Tim McGraw plays the United Center, John Cusack talks movies and butterflies galore.