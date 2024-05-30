Daywatch: Johnson to reopen Roseland mental health clinic, two other sites

Good morning, Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expanding city-run mental health services at three locations across Chicago, a decisive step to fulfill the so-called “Treatment Not Trauma” plan he pushed during his campaign.

Johnson is set to announce the moves this morning outside the city’s closed Roseland clinic on the far South Side, now set to reopen by the end of the year. The city will also add mental health services to a Chicago Department of Public Health clinic in Pilsen in August and inside the Legler Regional Library in West Garfield Park as soon as June, according to a plan the Johnson administration shared with the Tribune.

The move comes over a decade after former Mayor Rahm Emanuel closed six of the city’s 12 public mental health clinics. Emanuel’s decision sparked fiery protests by patients and union members who lost jobs at those clinics, which developed into a campaign that has badgered Chicago’s politicians ever since.

Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial zero in on testimony of key witnesses as deliberations resume

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is to resume deliberations Thursday after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about 4 1/2 hours on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

Winnetka private equity firm wins bankruptcy auction for Oberweis Dairy

The deal, pending final court approval, will add the Oberweis dairy business to the Geoff Hoffmann investment portfolio, which includes everything from wineries and charter cruise ships to the Florida Everblades, a minor league hockey team.

Illinois lawmakers quietly extend cellular law part of AT&T-Michael Madigan bribery case

The measure in question, which was set to expire at the end of 2024, smoothed the way for small cell transmission equipment to be placed throughout Illinois by limiting local governments’ ability to regulate where the equipment was placed and also by capping how much towns could collect from telecom providers that installed the equipment that helps boost cellular service.

Bill that would make key changes to Prisoner Review Board isn’t called for a vote

Despite garnering strong bipartisan support from lawmakers, legislation that would make significant changes to the state’s embattled Prisoner Review Board was not called for a vote in the Illinois House before the chamber adjourned for the summer on Wednesday.

Illinois lawmakers fail again to pass hemp regulations and medical cannabis expansion

Illinois lawmakers again failed to take action to keep dangerous hemp products out of the hands of children, prompting a call from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to regulate the industry.

The measure had bipartisan support and easily passed the Senate, but stalled in the House of Representatives at the end of the legislative session Wednesday. Divisions among factions of the cannabis business community again torpedoed the bill.

Information of 10,300 people may have been exposed in University of Chicago Medical Center email incident

A phishing incident involving the emails of workers at University of Chicago Medical Center may have exposed the personal information of about 10,300 people, according to the hospital.

Column: Bromance between White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is one for the books

This is a bromance like no other in the long and storied history of Chicago baseball owners and managers, writes Paul Sullivan.

Major leaguers praise inclusion of more than 2,300 Negro League players into the record book

Buck Leonard. Charlie “Chino” Smith. Turkey Stearnes.

Baseball players and fans alike are learning more about the Negro Leagues after the statistics for more than 2,300 players — historic figures like Josh Gibson, Oscar Charleston, Satchel Paige and Mule Suttles — were incorporated into the major league record book following a three-year research project.

Jacqueline Stewart leaving Academy Museum for return to University of Chicago

Stewart, a prominent film scholar and Turner Classic Movies host, has helped steer the Academy Museum through its opening phase, serving as its chief artistic and programming officer from 2020-2022, when she became its leader. During her tenure, she helped make new galleries bilingual and oversaw the opening of many exhibitions, including one on Black Cinema between 1989 and 1971.

Pastor kicks off summer with a community march that prays for nonviolence

As the last days of school approach and summer gets underway in the city, minds and hearts turn toward making sure that the warmer months are filled with nonviolence.

The Rev. John Hannah of New Life Covenant Southeast Church mobilized thousands to come out Saturday for the annual “Prayer on the 9” peace march in Chatham. The event drew attendees to stand up against violence, raise awareness and foster unity by way of a 2-mile walk along 79th Street, from Greenwood Avenue to the Dan Ryan Expressway. In years past, people donned red clothing to pray along the South Side thoroughfare for an end to the violence. This year’s theme was “Praying for Our City.”