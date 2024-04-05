Daywatch: The forecast for southern Illinois on Monday’s solar eclipse

Good morning, Chicago.

For an event as unusual as a total solar eclipse, enthusiasts hope more elements than just the moon and sun align.

In space, unusual solar activity might make the viewing experience extra dazzling. But on Earth, clouds and rain could mar the experience.

Early predictions indicate southern Missouri, southern Illinois and central Indiana will have clear skies and offer some of the country’s prime observing locations.

But many meteorological factors — such as water vapor and air temperature — that combine to produce cloud cover can complicate and change forecasts as eclipse day approaches.

The Tribune’s Adriana Pérez spoke with a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center and a space weather analyst with the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center on the forecast for Monday’s event.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Mayor Johnson to Biden: Let Chicago’s long-term immigrants work

Mayor Brandon Johnson is leading a multi-city push calling on President Joe Biden to let long-term undocumented residents work legally.

Johnson announced the effort to “challenge President Biden” to create a streamlined work authorization process for long-term undocumented immigrants and recent migrant arrivals alike Thursday while speaking with over two dozen top business, faith, labor, non-profit and immigrant rights leaders.

Girl, 5, at migrant shelter recovering from tuberculosis, her father says, as city officials confirm ‘small number’ of cases

The father told the Tribune that hours after the girl’s fever was at its peak, health care officials sent the man’s daughter to the hospital. She stayed there for days, he said, and then was given medication and released back to the West Loop shelter.

New DCFS director in court to face questions on children stuck in emergency placements

Cook County Judge Patrick Murphy, the county’s former public guardian, summoned Heidi Mueller to his courtroom to discuss what he called the “systemic” problem of children being kept by DCFS in emergency or psychiatric facilities longer than medically necessary, which often causes their condition to worsen.

Chicago Fed president still sees inflation on ‘golden path’ to 2%, but housing costs need to come down before rates cut

Housing inflation has proved more stubborn than other components of the Consumer Price Index, and may determine whether and when the Fed does cut interest rates, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told the Tribune yesterday.

“We want to have confidence that we’re on path to 2% before we start cutting,” Goolsbee said. “We haven’t seen near enough progress on housing.”

Menstrual cycles can affect day-to-day suicide risk, UIC study finds

When Tory Eisenlohr-Moul was training as a therapist, she saw people who had chronic suicidal thoughts — thoughts that would abruptly change from week to week. But when one of Eisenlohr-Moul’s patients mentioned her menstrual cycle was impacting her symptoms, the clinical psychologist homed in on how menses might be part of the equation.

Eisenlohr-Moul led researchers to study how suicidal thoughts fluctuate across the menstrual cycle. The result is a longitudinal study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, where Eisenlohr-Moul, postdoctoral researcher and clinical psychologist Jaclyn Ross, and M.D. and Ph.D. student Jordan Barone followed 119 female patients who tracked their suicidal thoughts and mental health symptoms daily over at least one menstrual cycle. They found that female patients with a history of suicidality experience an increased risk of suicidal ideation or suicidal planning in the days surrounding menstruation.

Column: The popularity of women’s basketball is undeniable. It’s not an interest issue — it’s access.

On Monday night, 12.3 million people tuned in to watch Iowa and Caitlin Clark — the projected first pick in this year’s WNBA draft — defeat Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and LSU in an NCAA Tournament regional final. A rematch of last season’s championship game, it was the most-watched game in women’s basketball history.

If we look back through that history, the popularity of women’s basketball is undeniable. The problem never has been interest but access, writes Shakeia Taylor.

What led to Mike Clevinger’s controversial return to the White Sox — and what’s next for the rotation

The White Sox and Mike Clevinger finalized a one-year, $3 million deal Thursday.

Clevinger, 33, went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA, 110 strikeouts and two complete games in 24 starts last season. He led Sox starters in wins and ERA.

Review: ‘The First Omen’ is a prequel with style, plus borderline NC-17 body horror

Tribune film critic Michael Phillips hates to call “The First Omen” unexpectedly well-crafted and a little bit surprising, even. But for an essentially unnecessary prequel to “The Omen,” the 1976 hit about one satanically-minded child, two unfortunate parents and three sixes, its virtues point to an auspicious feature debut from director and co-writer Arkasha Stevenson, a former Los Angeles Times photojournalist with an eye for sinister beauty.

Column: ‘Triple Threat! A 3D Series’ at the Music Box will knock both your eyes out

The Music Box invested several tens of thousands of dollars in the XpanD-brand system. It utilizes four transmitters mounted to the back wall of the main auditorium, which sends signals to the screen, which bounce off the screen and hit the eyewear. That’s an amateur’s account, but the results — supple color, very little murk, serious spatial depth — are the best 3D Tribune film critic Michael Phillips has seen.

EXPO Chicago announces 2024 lineup and speakers including Chance the Rapper, Asma Naeem and Nate Freeman

EXPO Chicago, an international exposition of contemporary and modern art, has released the full lineup of participants for its 11th annual event, which returns to Navy Pier this year April 11-14.