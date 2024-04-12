Daywatch: Feds look to call experts on machine politics at Madigan trial

Good morning, Chicago.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to call a pair of former Chicago aldermen as experts in the city’s political landscape at the upcoming racketeering trial of former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

In a motion yesterday, prosecutors asked that retired University of Illinois at Chicago professor Dick Simpson be allowed to testify as an expert witness on traditional Democratic machine politics, particularly the patronage system that ward bosses like Madigan were able to use to build and maintain power.

They also want to call former Ald. Michele Smith, a former federal prosecutor who would describe for the jury the intricacies of City Hall, including obscurities such as aldermanic prerogative, zoning and the role of ward committeemen, according to the filing.

It’s not the first time the U.S. attorney’s office has sought to use former legislators as experts in a political corruption trial.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Jason Meisner.

Unionized health care workers say staffing shortages compromise safety

Health care workers and advocates held a rally inside the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday to promote legislation aimed at enhancing the safety of hospital employees amid staffing shortages at some medical facilities.

Illinois lawmakers call for ban on intoxicating hemp products, but retailers call for regulations

Illinois lawmakers joined the licensed cannabis industry Thursday in calling for a ban on intoxicating hemp products such as Delta-8-THC, a move retailers of such substances said would put them out of business.

Tiffany Ingram, executive director of the association, called synthetically derived cannabinoids, including Delta-8 and THC-O, “Frankenstein weed.”

Bally’s Chicago revenue up 12.7% in March as casino company weighs buyout offer

As Bally’s navigates a buyout offer from its largest shareholder, credit downgrades from ratings agencies and an $800 million funding gap to build its planned $1.7 billion Chicago casino, business at the temporary facility continues to ramp up.

Measles cases are up in 2024. What’s driving the increase?

Health officials confirmed measles cases in 17 states so far this year, including cases in New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago.

More than half of this year’s cases come from the Chicago outbreak, where 61 people have contracted the virus as of Thursday, largely among people who lived in a migrant shelter.

Great horned owl that lived near Lincoln Park’s North Pond may have died from rat poison, experts say

After a small family of owls made Lincoln Park’s North Pond their home this spring, Chicago residents flocked to the area to try to catch a glimpse of the two great horned owls raising their young.

But, the father of the family, an adult male owl, was found unresponsive by the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors midday Wednesday.

Column: This NFL draft sets up as a dream scenario for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles. Here are 6 avenues he could take with the No. 9 pick.

As the Chicago Bears enter the final stages of setting their draft board and intrigue builds about what they will do after the likely selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1, it’s worth wondering what the dream scenario is for general manager Ryan Poles, writes Brad Biggs.

Chicago Bulls clinch No. 9 seed in East — and home-court advantage for play-in tournament opener against Atlanta Hawks

The Bulls will play host to the 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at the United Center. If the Bulls win that game, they will advance to face the loser of the first-round matchup between the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

2024 Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois: Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe

The prestigious awards are presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Mr. Basketball has been handed out since 1981 and Ms. Basketball since 1986.

This musician’s stash of post-punk music memories could fill a museum — so he did

On a quiet block just west of Halsted Street in Bridgeport, a former funeral home now houses a collection of memories — both physical and emotional — so niche, so random, it almost shouldn’t exist.

Review: In ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway, what should be Ponyboy’s story has a grown-up chill

Like Jim Jacobs, who conjured up “Grease” from his 1950s experiences at Chicago’s Taft High School, S.E. Hinton penned “The Outsiders” from watching a rivalry between two rival gangs explode at her own Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a decade or so later. A 16-year-old with a keen writer’s eye, Hinton saw the sympathetic, working-class Greasers at one table and the snarky, preppy Socs at another. Her romantic, yearning novel, published in 1967, was an immediate national sensation: Hinton wasn’t just a leader in publishing’s so-called Y.A. category, a case could be made that she built the entire genre while still in her teens. Critic Chris Jones reviews the new Broadway musical.

What to do in Chicago: ‘Batman’ in concert, dueling art fairs and Chance the Rapper

Also this weekend, the Chicago Latino Film Festival and comedian Ronny Chieng at the Chicago Theatre.