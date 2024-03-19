Daywatch: Election Day in Illinois

Happy primary day, Chicago.

The presidential nominations of Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump are already certain. So today’s primary in Illinois is focused on several down-ballot races as many are expecting a lower voter turnout than years when the presidential races were more competitive.

Here’s what to know about the Illinois primary, including the Bring Chicago Home referendum. After the polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, follow along as votes are counted.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

With presidential nominees certain, local candidates make their final push and hope against early indications of low voter turnout

With no statewide races up for election this year, the undercard is the story of the 2024 primary as voters will be deciding November matchups for the U.S. House, all 118 seats in the Illinois House, 23 of the 59 seats in the Illinois Senate, selected county offices, including Cook County state’s attorney and circuit clerk, as well as circuit judgeships.

Feds say they will call ex-Ald. Daniel Solis

Federal prosecutors said Monday they plan to call former Chicago Ald. Daniel Solis to the witness stand at the upcoming corruption trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, marking a key change in strategy on how to introduce secret recordings Solis made during his turn as an FBI mole.

The disclosure came in two lengthy filings that also made public new details in the investigation of Madigan, the longtime former leader of the state Democratic Party who is charged in a racketeering indictment with using his office to bolster his own political power and rain cash on his friends.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure that sets up process for electing Chicago’s school board

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a measure that lays out the process for an elected school board in Chicago that begins with the city’s voters choosing 10 board members in November.

Historic $45 million Chicago police misconduct settlement moves forward

Chicago aldermen advanced a plan Monday to award a $45 million settlement to a 15-year-old boy left unable to talk and walk after he was injured in a police chase car crash.

Illinois Supreme Court makes changes amid ‘staggering’ increase in pretrial appeals over detention

The Illinois Supreme Court has changed rules for appealing pretrial detention decisions after appellate courts saw an “unprecedented and unsustainable” influx of such appeals following implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

The changes, which take effect next month, were recommended by a task force that prepared a report after consulting clerks, prosecutors, public defenders and other attorneys across the state. The law allows detention decisions to be appealed, but the process is governed by Supreme Court rules.

Garrett Crochet will start for the White Sox on opening day

Garrett Crochet came into spring training attempting to make the move from the bullpen into the Chicago White Sox rotation. Not only is the left-hander in the rotation, he will be the starting pitcher on opening day against the Detroit Tigers.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol announced the decision Monday.

Chris Holtmann is ready to take on big challenge at DePaul. Can he restore a once-proud program?

Chris Holtmann considered sitting out at least a year and working in media after Ohio State fired him last month.

The opportunity to restore a once-proud program as DePaul’s new men’s basketball coach was one he couldn’t pass up. And he insisted he is ready for the challenge.

Don’t worry, Rover, that Starbucks pup cup isn’t going anywhere

Those Starbucks Corp. pup cups and free waters aren’t going anywhere, top executives assured investors at the coffee retailer’s annual meeting.

Remembering the Chicago mariachi who serenaded Richard J. Daley and Nixon (and everyone else)

José Cruz Alba occupied the center oval of a very small Venn diagram: He rubbed shoulders with both Richard Nixon and the Black Panther Party, Richard J. Daley and Jane Byrne. He led a band, Mariachi Potosino, which, for more than 60 years, played every nook and cranny of Chicago and beyond. They were cultural wallpaper to some (politicians) and a source of national pride to others (the Mexican community).