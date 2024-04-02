Daywatch: Aldermen seek control over future of Shotspotter

Good morning, Chicago.

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system could get another chance to stick around in Chicago as aldermen try to wrest control over the technology’s future from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Aldermen on Monday advanced an order to give the City Council final say over violence prevention funding efforts removed by the mayor, such as ShotSpotter. The effort revives the contentious fight over the technology that is set to be canceled later this year after Johnson followed through on a campaign pledge to end the company’s contract with the city.

The potential rebuke of the mayor’s power over the ShotSpotter deal moved forward with little criticism and a unanimous voice vote in the council’s Police and Fire Committee. Johnson’s council allies, like his hand-picked Finance Committee chair, Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, joined opponents in the push to gain the power to override his decision.

Eileen O’Neill Burke marks victory in primary for state’s attorney as November campaign looms

Eileen O’Neill Burke finds herself being embraced by the same county Democratic Party that for months championed her opponent in the primary, Clayton Harris III, until he conceded defeat on Friday.

As she now receives the backing of Cook County Board President and county Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle, O’Neill Burke’s also managing continued support from one of Preckwinkle’s biggest political foes — Chicago police union boss John Catanzara, a declared proponent of former President Donald Trump.

Alderman who spoke in front of burnt American flag avoids punishment

After more than two hours of often-heated debate that touched on First Amendment rights, appropriate behavior for elected officials and the increasingly divided nature of the council, aldermen voted 29-16 not to punish Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, a progressive ally of Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Great Lakes ice cover hits record low through mid-March of this year

Typically, the ice coverage across the lakes peaks at an average of 53% in late February or early March. This year, the maximum ice cover was just 16% in the third week of January. It then plummeted to a historic low of 2.7% in early February, according to NOAA. Average ice cover from Jan. 1 through March 17 was 5%, breaking the previous record low of 5.5% for this time period set in 2012.

More patients sue former Endeavor Health gynecologist Fabio Ortega, alleging sexual assault

Three more women are suing former OB-GYN Dr. Fabio Ortega and the health systems where he worked, alleging the doctor sexually assaulted them as patients.

A total of 34 former patients have now sued Ortega, Endeavor Health and/or Swedish Hospital alleging inappropriate conduct by the doctor.

Johnson unveils Chicago’s first chief homelessness officer, takes more shots at ‘wicked’ adversaries of Bring Chicago Home

Mayor Brandon Johnson debuted his pick for Chicago’s first chief homelessness officer during a Monday news conference that also saw him stand firm against the real estate lobby and other political adversaries over his progressive agenda.

In introducing Sendy Soto at the grand opening of the Lawson House’s newly renovated affordable housing units in the Gold Coast, the mayor first pushed back on characterizations of his reaction to the Bring Chicago Home referendum’s loss as “defiant.”

Column: Chicago Cubs provide their own fireworks in 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies in home opener

As home openers go, their 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies was everything the Cubs could have hoped for, writes Paul Sullivan.

With Eloy Jiménez day to day, Chicago White Sox fall to 0-4 with 3 hits in a 9-0 loss to Atlanta Braves

The Chicago White Sox haven’t had a whole lot of offensive production to begin the season.

That trend continued Monday with a 9-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in front of 13,781 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Column: A new baseball season brings back Updike, Brashler and Plimpton

Rick Kogan writes: “I like movies and I like baseball but I start every new baseball season by returning to old words, and so this year I reread ‘The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings’ because it was written by Chicago’s William Brashler, who also wrote other fine books, including a great novel titled ‘City Dogs’ in 1976 and later (in collaboration with Reinder Van Til) 1991’s ‘Murder in Wrigley Field,’ using the pseudonym Crabbe Evers. Brashler is a great writer.”

“Since Monday was April 1, I couldn’t resist visiting another ‘old friend.’ His name is Sidd Finch and he was the greatest baseball player who never was, except in the mind of writer George Plimpton, who created him on the pages of the April 1, 1985, issue of Sports Illustrated.”

Review: Indigenous artists take charge of the camera at MoCP

Fabulous fashion spreads open “Native America: In Translation,” a thoughtful and wide-ranging group show of nine Indigenous artists at the Museum of Contemporary Photography. Slim, sexy models wear chic clothes, posed against backdrops ranging from a tropical paradise to the white non-space of a commercial studio.

Look carefully, though, and the glossy veneer cracks, writes Lori Waxman.