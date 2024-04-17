Daywatch: 50-year sentence handed down to woman who killed pregnant teen, removed baby from womb

Good morning, Chicago.

With the five-year anniversary of the slaying of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez looming, the woman accused of killing the teen and cutting her baby out of the womb in a sensational case that drew international attention was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Clarisa Figueroa, 51, entered a guilty plea on charges of first-degree murder yesterday. She had been charged with murder, kidnapping, dismembering a human body and other felonies in the April 2019 killing of Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant.

She appeared in court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building sitting in a wheelchair, while family members of Ochoa-Lopez lined the front row of the gallery carrying a photograph of Marlen’s young family.

“They … live every single day with the actions that you put into motion on April 23, 2019,” Judge Peggy Chiampas said after she accepted the guilty plea. “Every single day, I want you to think of those individuals. Every single day.”

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Madeline Buckley.

First 7 jurors are chosen for Trump’s hush money criminal trial; 11 more still needed

The first seven jurors for Donald Trump’s hush money trial were seated Tuesday after lawyers grilled the jury pool about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide who can sit in fair judgment of the former president.

The panelists who were selected are an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers.

New leader of Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH steps down less than 3 months on the job

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, 63, said he felt it was “necessary” to move on in light of “challenges that continue to exist,” but declined to elaborate further. His resignation letter, written on Rainbow PUSH letterhead, also did not go into details about his decision.

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin fined $60,000 for misuse of city resources

The Chicago Board of Ethics voted Monday 5-0 to find that a city official violated the ethics ordinance 12 times and issued the maximum fine of $60,000, or $5,000 per breach. In keeping with its rules, the ethics board did not name Conyears-Ervin, but the Tribune has identified her as the subject of the board’s ruling.

Aldermen fighting gun violence deem ShotSpotter an ‘invaluable tool’ as council to consider bucking Johnson on the technology

Despite Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to rid Chicago of ShotSpotter, nearly all aldermen representing the neighborhoods where people are most likely to be shot still want the controversial gunshot detection system to stay in their wards.

Lawsuit alleging rampant racism at Chicago Water Department cleared for trial

A federal judge has cleared the way for a high-profile trial this summer over allegations that Black employees at the Chicago Department of Water Management were subjected to years of racist and sexist slurs, including some by politically connected top-level supervisors.

Oberweis Dairy notifies state of potential layoffs as part of bankruptcy filing

The company, known for its old-school bottled milk and ice cream, has 40 stores in Chicago, Indiana, Michigan and St. Louis, grocery distribution and home delivery service. It outsources some manufacturing but has a 27-year-old plant at its North Aurora headquarters.

Former Augusta National Golf Club worker charged in Chicago with stealing millions in Masters memorabilia

The charges allege that between 2009 and 2022, an ex-employee of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia moved “millions of dollars’ worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and historical memorabilia” and transported it to Tampa “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.”

Column: Play-in fever missing for Jerry Reinsdorf’s Bulls, while his White Sox rely on a milkshake and a prayer

It’s a tale of two teams for Jerry Reinsdorf, whose Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in game while his White Sox are off to a historically bad start, writes Paul Sullivan.

Michigan gets 3 years of probation for football recruiting violations, while case vs. Jim Harbaugh is still pending

Michigan was given three years of probation, fined and hit with recruiting limits by the NCAA on Tuesday after football coaches and staff had impermissible contact with recruits and players under coach Jim Harbaugh while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Swift mural pops up by ‘the lakes’ in Chicago with mystery ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ message

Painters hoisted on a green scissor lift created a fairly inconspicuous QR code using the letters “ttpd” and the number “13” on the side of a building in River North.

The QR code links to a 13-second YouTube short on Swift’s account, where the message “Error 321” and a faded “13” pop up in a typewriter font. Swift’s 11th studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” is set to be released Friday, and it’s well known that she has an affinity for the number 13 — along with teasing projects with carefully placed easter eggs.

Times change, but City News Cafe stays the course as the place with thousands of magazines

For all the doom we hear, especially those of us in the newspaper business, about the death of print, it is alive and well here, writes Rick Kogan.