Daytona's Gary Yeomans Ford earns top national award, the 'Blue Advantage'

DAYTONA BEACH ― Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln at the Daytona International Auto Mall was recently recognized as the nation's No. 3 Ford dealer for sales of used vehicles in 2023.

Jeromie Allan, left, executive manager of Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln at Daytona International Auto Mall in Daytona Beach, holds a "Blue Advantage" award from the Ford Motor Co. for being the nation's third-best performing Ford dealer in sales of Ford-certified used cars in 2023. Presenting the award on Monday, March 18, 2024, was Brian Finnegan, a Ford Blue Advantage used-vehicle consultant for the automaker.

What was the award for?

Brian Finnegan, a used-vehicle consultant for the Ford Motor Company, presented the Ford "Blue Advantage" Award on March 18 to Jeromie Allan, executive manager of the Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln dealership at 1420 N. Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach.

"You were No. 3 in the country for volume for CPO (certified pre-owned vehicles), selling just shy of 2,000 vehicles," Finnegan told Allan and his cheering employees.

Allan in receiving the award on the dealership's behalf, told his employees, "It's a team effort for us to be in the top three-to-five in the country each month, month in and month out. Our goal is to be No. 1."

Jeromie Allan, executive manager at Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln at the Daytona International Auto Mall in Daytona Beach, praises the dealership's service department team on Monday, March 18, 2024. The dealership received a Ford "Blue Advantage" award for being the No. 3 Ford dealer in the nation for sales of Ford-certified used vehicles in 2023.

How long has the dealership been around?

Gary Yeomans Ford has been serving the community since 1982 when it opened as Terry Taylor Ford at its original location on what is now West International Speedway Boulevard. In November 2001, it reopened at its current home as the first auto dealer at Daytona International Auto Mall on the southwest quadrant of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange.

The showroom building for Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln at the Daytona International Auto Mall in Daytona Beach on Monday, March 18, 2024.

What is Ford's 'Blue Advantage' program?

The "Blue Advantage" sticker on the windshields of used vehicles on the sales lot at Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln mean that each have passed the automaker's 139-point inspection, are less than 10 years old with fewer than 140,000 miles on the odometer, and are covered by Ford under a 90 day/4,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty that includes 24/7 roadside assistance.

How have used car sales been trending nationally?

According to Cox Automotive, a total of 35.9 million used cars were sold nationally in 2023. That's down slightly from 2022 when 36.2 million were sold, and 2021 when used-car sales jumped to 40.5 million, up from 37.3 million in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who were the top 5 Ford dealers for used-car sales?

Finnegan provided the following list of the top five Ford dealers for sales of used-vehicles in 2023 as well as the number sold:

Elder Ford of Tampa (2,181) Andy Mohr Ford of Plainfield, Indiana (2,081) Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln of Daytona Beach (1,997) Corwin Ford of Reno, Nevada (1,919) Apple Ford of Apple Valley, Minnesota (1,674)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona's Gary Yeomans Ford wins top national award. A look.