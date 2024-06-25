Daytona is getting a new high-end grocery store. Here's what's coming.

DAYTONA BEACH ― An Orlando area real estate developer confirmed plans to bring a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store to the Shoppes at Williamson Crossing near the southeast corner of LPGA and Williamson boulevards in Daytona Beach.

"We're looking to start construction in December or maybe January (2025) at the latest," said the developer Harry Kay, the president of a real estate development and investment company called NGI Investments. Its offices are in Windermere.

Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocery chain, prepares to open its first Monmouth County store in Aberdeen, NJ, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

If all goes as planned, the new standalone Sprouts grocery store will open by the end of 2025, he said. It will be the chain's first location in Volusia County.

Kay also plans to develop a separate 15,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building that will be immediately south of Sprouts.

Officials with the Sprouts chain did not respond to requests for comment.

What is Sprouts Farmers Markets?

Founded in 2002, Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. describes itself on its website as "one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States." It currently has 414 stores in 23 states including 43 in Florida. It employs approximately 31,000 "teammates."

"True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store," the company stated in its first-quarter 2024 earnings report. "Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free."

The chain has been in growth mode, opening 35 stores last year, according to trade publication Chain Store Age, as well as seven more in the first quarter of this year.

It is a public company whose common stock shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol SFM.

Where are its closest stores currently?

The chain's nearest stores to Daytona Beach are currently in the Orlando area where it has several including ones in Oviedo and Winter Park.

Where will the store in Daytona Beach be located?

Dennis Mrozek, planning director for the City of Daytona Beach, said his staff is currently reviewing plans for a 23,240-square-foot Sprouts grocery store that would be built at 1591 N. Williamson Blvd.

Kay said his company purchased the three-acre outparcel as one of the same size immediately to the south of it last month from the Shoppes at Williamson Crossing's master developer, Orlando-based Unicorp National Developments Inc.

Both outparcels are immediately south of the AdventHealth Well 65+ senior care facility.

"They were the the last two parcels that were left at the Shoppes at Williamson Crossing," he said.

These are the two three-acre outparcels at the Shoppes at Williamson Crossing in Daytona Beach that Orlando-based NGI Investments paid $5 million to acquire on June 10, 2024, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office. The north outparcel is where NGI plans to build a Sprouts Farmers Market. The south outparcel will be a 15,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building. Both are along the east side of Williamson Boulevard, south of LPGA Boulevard.

The retail center is located both east and south of the RaceTrac gas station/convenience store on the corner. The other tenants at the Shoppes include Taco Bell, the side-by-side Oliv Epicurean and Brunch restaurants, Great Clips, AT&T, ExtraSpace Storage, and AdventHealth.

Kay said this is the first store he has ever developed for the Sprouts chain, adding that he has to follow the grocer's strict guidelines in terms of design and floorplan.

Talks are underway with several prospective tenants for the standalone multi-tenant retail building he plans to build south of Sprouts.

"It will be more service-oriented, with maybe one or two casual dining restaurants, but no fast-food," he said.

How much is the Sprouts/retail project expected to cost?

Volusia County property records show that NGI Investments paid $5 million on June 10 to acquire the two three-acre outparcels from Unicorp.

Kay said the project he plans to develop will cost a total of about $20 million, including what he paid for the land.

What others are saying

Carl Lentz IV, managing partner of SVN Alliance Commercial Real Estate Advisors in Ormond Beach, said he is not surprised that Sprouts has decided to open a store in Daytona Beach's fast-growing LPGA area.

The area surrounding the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange has seen an explosion in growth with thousands of new homes and luxury apartment units built there in recent years as well as several shopping centers including Tanger Outlets, Tomoka Town Center, Latitude Landings, Tymber Creek Village and the Shoppes at Williamson Crossing.

"It's great to see a new national retailers come to our market," he said of Sprouts.

