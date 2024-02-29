Daytona Beach woman found dead after fight with domestic partner

Daytona Beach Police believe a woman found unresponsive in an apartment early Thursday was stabbed to death by her live-in domestic partner.

Police were dispatched to the Wawa at 1000 Mason Ave. at 1:13 a.m. regarding reports of a battery. Upon arrival, they met Jasmine Baker, 24, who said she had a fight with her partner, Kristen C. Phillips, 23, at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Baker said she used a knife to defend herself from Phillips's attacks at an apartment at 303 E. Sutton Circle, police said.

Responding officers found Phillips unresponsive and paramedics pronounced her dead at 1:47 a.m., police said.

Police charged Baker with second-degree murder; she is being held without bond.

The death investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5202.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman found dead after fight with domestic partner