Daytona Beach wildfire shuts down part of Williamson Boulevard

Crews are at the scene of a wildfire near the intersection of South Williamson Boulevard and Beville Road, and authorities are asking people to take an alternate route.

A brush fire shut down a portion of Williamson Boulevard near Beville Road on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Williamson Boulevard is closed from Madeline Avenue to Beville Road, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The fire is about 40 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Wildfire in Daytona Beach shuts down part of Williamson Boulevard.