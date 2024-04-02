Daytona Beach teen sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn-related crimes

A 16-year-old male was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years' sex offender probation for possession of child sexual assault material and other crimes.

Nicolas Mohan, of Daytona Beach, must also register as a sex offender.

He was 15 when he was arrested.

Mohan pled in January to lewd/lascivious exhibition on person less than 16 years of age. That charge was based on Mohan sending a sexual picture of himself to a young teenage girl. Mohan also pleaded to transmission of child pornography by electronic device and 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

The News-Journal is naming Mohan because he was charged as an adult.

Mohan had been free on bond prior to sentencing. But he was returned to custody after he violated the “terms of his pretrial release for behavior of a similar nature.”

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger prosecuted the case. Circuit Judge Karen Foxman pronounced sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teen sentenced to 10 years prison for child porn-related crimes