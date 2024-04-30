Daytona Beach shooting suspect taken down following foot pursuit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers swiftly apprehended a man mere seconds after he allegedly shot four people around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the department said.

According to police, the incident unfolded as they were intervening in a fight when the suspect began firing shots.

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are currently hospitalized, with expectations of recovery.

Body camera footage captured the intense moments as gunshots rang out, prompting officers to pursue the suspect, identified as Misael Maldonado. Maldonado can be seen discarding the firearm in the street before fleeing into a parking lot, where officers cornered him between a car and a fence.

Despite orders to lie down, Maldonado initially complied by kneeling but refused to fully comply. Police then subdued him, placing him under arrest.

Daytona Beach police successfully escorted Maldonado to the squad car. Upon his arrest, officers recovered the discarded firearm, and Maldonado was found to be in possession of fentanyl, according to an affidavit.

During his initial court appearance on Sunday, Maldonado was denied bond. The judge also ordered him to stay away from the four victims. Maldonado faces four charges of attempted murder and drug possession, with a potential sentence of up to 60 years in prison.