Daytona Beach Police Chief responds to County Council member calling city dangerous

The Daytona Beach Police Chief is defending the city he serves after a County Council member called it dangerous during a meeting.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Chief Jakari Young took a trip to DeLand Tuesday to address the council during public comment.

His remarks were directed at Councilman Danny Robbins, a former Daytona Beach Police Officer who currently collects a pension form the city, a point Young also brought up.

READ: Another section of Volusia County’s coast could open to beach driving

“Your comments were shameful and disgraceful, and you should be grateful I only have three minutes,” said Chief Young.

During the May 21st meeting, Robbins claimed there were no longer special events happening in the city that is overrun with homelessness and crime. When he said that, the council was discussing opening more of the beach, to beach driving.

“I will not bring my family through or to Daytona Beach without my scanner app on to see what’s going on,” said Robbins.

READ: Land for vertical medical city concept up for sale

Robbins also brought up concerns about police staffing, to which Young said his department is currently down eight positions.

Young did not want to comment beyond the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Robbins responded to the comments made, saying he had great respect for the chief and his staff.

“Where I disagree with him is the unnecessary, baseless attack on my integrity, both as a person and police officer where I served with honors, where I sacrificed my body that I continually pay for,” Robbins said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.