Daytona Beach police captain named Holly Hill's next police chief following investigation

The city of Holly Hill has hired a new police chief as the city manager continues to review an internal affairs report about "inappropriate incidents" at the department which has resulted in the resignation of its former chief and a captain as well as the suspension of two sergeants.

The city launched a nationwide search, but went next door for its new leader. Daytona Beach Police Capt. Byron K. Williams accepted the position of police chief for Holly Hill, according to an email from City Manager Joe Forte.

Williams will officially start his new job July 15, Forte wrote. The Holly Hill Police Department has 26 sworn law enforcement positions, including the chief.

"Chief Williams emerged as the standout candidate, receiving unanimous approval from the interview panel. After further discussions and due diligence, I am delighted to confirm that he has accepted the position," Forte wrote.

Williams was selected from among six finalists from a list 50 “highly qualified” applicants from a nationwide search that began in March, Forte wrote.

Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller resigns

Holly Hill has been without a police chief since Jeff Miller resigned on March 15 as part of an investigation into what has been described as "inappropriate incidents."

The investigation led to the resignation of Holly Hill Police Capt. Chris Yates on May 23.

Sgt. Shannon Fountain was suspended with pay March 14 and Sgt. Tom Bentley was suspended with pay April 3.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved in investigating the department.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal affairs investigation into the situation and turned over the results last week to Forte. Forte has declined to release the report citing Florida law which states the report remains exempt from release pending a disciplinary decision.

But Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood commented about the report to WFTV-9 last week.

“These things are pretty shocking that leadership of a police organization would engage in this type of behavior,” Chitwood told WFTV-9, without sharing any other details.

Former Holly Hill Police Chief Mark Barker returned to the department last week to help in the transition. Barker has put on hold his popular blog, "Barker's View. Visions from a bloodshot eye," while he works at Holly Hill.

Byron Williams to become Holly Hill police chief

Williams will earn $105,000 annually as police chief, Forte wrote.

Miller earned $112,965 and had been with the department since December 2006.

Williams wrote in a letter to Forte that he had more than 24 years experience in law enforcement. Williams graduated from Daytona State College and Bethune-Cookman University.

Williams listed his experience at Daytona Beach Police as having served as captain of criminal investigations, support services and patrol divisions.

He wrote he received executive leadership training from the Institute for Police Executives and from the Southern Police Institute.

He joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in 1999, according to the Daytona Beach Police website, which stated that "He has always had a major focus on engaging with the community with an understanding of empathy and respect."

Williams has served in a variety of roles, including in the community policing unit and serving as a liaison between police and the residents. He also served as an undercover officer in street crimes unit and special investigations unit focusing on street level and drug trafficking, the Daytona Beach Police website stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Holly Hill names Daytona Beach police captain as new chief