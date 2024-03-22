Daytona Beach philanthropist gives Bethune-Cookman $1.4 million to renovate 2 buildings

L. Gale Lemerand, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Daytona Beach, has given $1.4 million to Bethune-Cookman University to renovate two campus buildings for academics and the football team, the school announced Friday.

Lemerand, a Daytona Beach entrepreneur and philanthropist, has his name on buildings, streets and scholarships at the University of Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Daytona State College, as well as B-CU. The latest gift will result in the L. Gale Lemerand Academic Multiplex and the L. Gale Lemerand Football Complex.

The complexes, at the southeast corner of East International Speedway Boulevard and North Lincoln Street, will be used for academic support, meeting and office space, recruiting, locker rooms and other similar purposes to support student athletes.

"Mr. Lemerand's generosity and commitment to furthering education in the state of Florida can't be overstated," said William Berry, Bethune-Cookman's provost and acting president. "He has been a friend of the university for many years now, and we are incredibly thankful for his kindness and investment in ensuring our students have access to the best facilities possible."

Lemerand is CEO and majority owner of Stonewood Holdings, the parent company for the Stonewood Grill & Tavern and Peach Valley Café chains.

His contributions to the school include one sizable enough in 2007 to have his name grace the College of Nursing's building about a block west of the football complex.

Belvin Perry Jr., chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed his appreciation for the donation in a prepared statement.

"This transformative gift will benefit current and future students and is a testament to the enduring values and legacy of our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune," Perry said.

