Daytona Beach man who catfished and killed teenager convicted, sentenced to life

A Volusia Sheriff's bailiff escorts Jakari Webb to the defense table, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, as he goes on trial for the murder of Telan Mann.

A Daytona Beach man who catfished and killed a teenager was convicted Thursday and sentenced to life in prison.

Jakari Webb, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury that deliberated for about two hours.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III sentenced Webb to the mandatory life in prison without parole at the end of the trial at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Webb, who was 19 at the time, shot and killed 19-year-old Telan Mann on June 23, 2022.

But first Webb “catfished” Mann, a ploy in which Webb pretended to be someone he was not on social media as he communicated with Mann.

Webb took a collage of pictures from an Instagram account of a semi-pro basketball player from Orlando. He then used those pictures in his Instagram messages to Mann.

Webb lured Mann to a meeting near Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard, according to court documents. Webb was hiding behind a grassy berm before emerging and shooting Mann nine times — seven to the body, one to the heel and one a grazing shot to the thigh. One of the shots was fatal.

Jakari Webb looks at the courtroom door as people enter, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, as he goes on trial for the murder of Telan Mann.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio told jurors investigators did not have a motive for the shooting.

Webb’s defense attorney, Gordon Fenderson, told jurors that investigators could not link Webb to the shooting.

But Interlicchio called to the stand former Daytona Beach Police Detective Joseph Roces who testified that police found text messages between Webb and Mann on Mann’s cellphone. They also linked Webb's cellphone to the messages.

Roces testified that Webb was the figure seen on video surveillance cameras sometimes riding a bicycle, sometimes walking on his way to the fatal meeting with Mann. The cameras were at different areas along the route at an apartment complex, a business, at Bethune-Cookman University and at the city yard. The figure was distant and the pictures were of low quality in most images.

But Roces said a couple of people who knew Webb identified him.

Roces also matched up at least one flash on the video of the figure walking to a selfie sent by Webb to Mann.

During cross examination, Fenderson asked Roces about a photo shown to one of the people who identified Webb. Roces said as part of the process police used a recent jail photo of Webb.

When the jury was out of the courtroom, Fenderson moved for a mistrial because Roces indicated Webb had been previously jailed.

Interlicchio said it was actually a driver’s license photo that was used.

Rowe did not grant a mistrial but ruled that Roces would return to the stand and correct his statement.

While Interlicchio said investigators had no motive for the shooting, a charging affidavit indicated that Webb claimed to police the shooting was retribution.

Webb told police Mann “started saying Webb was gay a couple years ago and that some people began to believe it,” the affidavit stated. Webb then admitted to creating a fake Instagram account to “get back” at Mann.

Mann was a "young guns" defendant, the State Attorney's Office stated.

"The defendant's execution of our victim was a classic example of premeditation," State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a release. "He lay in wait, armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The fact that he shot our victim nine times leaves no doubt that his sole intention was murder."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man who catfished and killed Daytona Beach teen convicted