Daytona Beach man arrested for sexually battering woman, according to police

A Daytona Beach man was arrested by Daytona Beach police Sunday and charged with sexual battery and other alleged crimes, according to a police report.

Matthew Mason, 21 who was arrested after a short foot chase on Sunday, was also charged with animal cruelty, aggravated battery, battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment, court records show.

Mason was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday without bail.

The victim is a 19-year-old woman, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man charged with sexual battery