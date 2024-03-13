Dayton woman accused of stealing nearly $14K from woman in her 70s

Mar. 12—A Dayton woman indicted Tuesday is accused of stealing nearly $14,000 from a woman in her 70s.

Stephanie Darlene Osborn, 52, is scheduled to be arraigned March 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for identity fraud, three counts of forgery and one count of theft, all felony charges.

Osborn reportedly stole checks and also opened a Paypal online payment system account in the older woman's name and then sent money to herself, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The thefts investigated by the Dayton Police Department totaled more than $13,700. They happened between Dec. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, according to her indictment.

A warrant was issued for Osborn's arrest.