Dayton VA to rename women's clinic after trailblazing Dayton veteran

Jun. 6—The Dayton VA Medical Center will rename its women's clinic the "Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams-Earley Women's Clinic" after a Dayton native who was the first Black officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II.

The renaming will be marked in a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, June 12.

Charity Adams-Earley also was commanded the first battalion of Black women to serve overseas during the Second World War.

After leaving the Army, Adams-Earley worked at the VA in Cleveland and various colleges.

After marrying in 1952, she and her husband settled in Dayton. She served on the board of directors of Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority and the Dayton Opera Company, among other local roles.

She was the founder of the Black Leadership Development Program in Dayton in 1982. Adams-Earley died in 2002 at 83.

Last April, Fort Lee, Virginia was officially renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Adams.

"Their tremendous accomplishments — from World War II through the Cold War — speak to the important history of this installation and to the courage, dignity, and devotion to duty that we strive to instill in every soldier training here," Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, senior commander of Fort Lee, said last year.