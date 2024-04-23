Dayton sex offender on probation indicted again on child pornography-related charges

Apr. 22—A Dayton registered sex offender was indicted for the second time in about a two-year time span on child pornography-related charges.

Brett Andrew King, 29, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A county grand jury indicted him April 12 for 19 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and seven counts of illegal use of an impaired person in nudity-oriented material.

King was sentenced in June 2022 to six months in jail and up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges.

In that case, he was indicted in February 2022 for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish) and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

King also is scheduled to appear in court May 2 for a probation revocation hearing.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.