Dayton sex offender gets 4-6 years after 2nd conviction for child sexual abuse material

Jun. 10—A registered sex offender in Dayton will spend four to six years in prison after his second conviction last month for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Brett Andrew King, 29, was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to one year each for 15 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (solicit or possess material — with prior) and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (with prior). He also was sentenced to a mandatory minimum four years up to a maximum six years for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (create material). All counts are to be served concurrently, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

The judge also designated King a Tier III sexual offender, the highest level. It will require him to register his address every 90 days with his local sheriff's office for the rest of his life.

King was sentenced in June 2022 to six months in jail and up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material. He also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which required him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

In that case, he was indicted in February 2022 for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish) and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.